$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew with 159000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4 6.5FT Box
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No collisions on record
Heated front seats
Touch screen radio
Selectable drive modes
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Cruise control
Digital display
Selectable 4x4 High/Low
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737