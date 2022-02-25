Menu
2017 Ford F-150

131,000 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Lariat

Location

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

131,000KM
Used
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2HFC64678

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean in and out! Navigation, tow package, remote start, heated and cooled leather power seats, power back window... Rebuilt title.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

