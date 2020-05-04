236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-250 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 59,066 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT1HEC71048.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html
