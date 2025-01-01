Menu
<p dir=ltr>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>2017 Ford Flex SEL with 108000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Command start</p><p dir=ltr>Leather interior</p><p dir=ltr>Heated seats</p><p dir=ltr>Power seats with memory drivers</p><p dir=ltr>Dual climate control</p><p dir=ltr>Navigation</p><p dir=ltr>Blind spot monitoring</p><p dir=ltr>Quad Sunroof</p><p dir=ltr>Back up camera</p><p dir=ltr>Bluetooth</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p dir=ltr> </p>

2017 Ford Flex

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Flex

SEL

12156645

2017 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6C87HBA10919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2017 Ford Flex SEL with 108000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. 

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power seats with memory drivers

Dual climate control

Navigation

Blind spot monitoring

Quad Sunroof

Back up camera

Bluetooth

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Ford Flex