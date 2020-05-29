+ taxes & licensing
236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels!
The 2017 Ford Fusion respects the driver and commands respect from everyone on the road. This 2017 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Driving a new 2017 Ford Fusion allows you to express your own unique self, wherever life might take you. The Fusion offers an exhilirating drive with precision handling and a comfortable ride. The Fusion also offers a wide range of technologies to help keep you aware of your surroundings and ever-changing road conditions. This sedan has 46,411 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
