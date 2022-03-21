Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

137,000 KM

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

S

2017 Ford Fusion

S

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8681381
  Stock #: 100883
  VIN: 3FA6P0G70HR255970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Ford Fusion S with 137000km. 2.5L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta, ACCIDENT FREE. Back up camera Bluetooth Command start Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

