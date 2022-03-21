$19,895+ tax & licensing
204-371-6737
2017 Ford Fusion
S
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$19,895
- Listing ID: 8681381
- Stock #: 100883
- VIN: 3FA6P0G70HR255970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Ford Fusion S with 137000km. 2.5L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta, ACCIDENT FREE. Back up camera Bluetooth Command start Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
