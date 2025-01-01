$46,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT | MB OWNED | 6 PASSENGER
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT | MB OWNED | 6 PASSENGER
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101832
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab with 175000kms. 6.7 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Good service records
Command start
6 Passenger seating
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Heated front seats
Running boards
Factory trailer brakes
USB plug in
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
