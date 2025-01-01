2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

Menu
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab with 175000kms. 6.7 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Good service records 

Command start 
6 Passenger seating 
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Heated front seats 
Running boards 
Factory trailer brakes 
USB plug in

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

VIN 1FT7W2BT6HEB72080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab with 175000kms. 6.7 liter V8 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Good service records 

 

Command start 

6 Passenger seating 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Heated front seats 

Running boards 

Factory trailer brakes 

USB plug in

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

