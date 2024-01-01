Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 141000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No major accidents on record. 7 Passenger seating!</p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Power rear hatch </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Tri climate control </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Cruise control </p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2017 GMC Acadia

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1718895272
  2. 1718895272
  3. 1718895272
  4. 1718895271
  5. 1718895272
  6. 1718895272
  7. 1718895270
  8. 1718895271
  9. 1718895270
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNSLS5HZ314936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 17GMAC
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 141000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No major accidents on record. 7 Passenger seating!

 

Command start 

Power rear hatch 

Heated front seats 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Tri climate control 

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

Keyless entry and ignition 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 139,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Sienna for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Toyota Sienna 116,000 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 137,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Acadia