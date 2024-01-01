$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 17GMAC
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 141000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major accidents on record. 7 Passenger seating!
Command start
Power rear hatch
Heated front seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Tri climate control
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737