<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 148000kms. 3.6 liter V6 front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record!!</p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>6 Passenger seating </p><p>Tri climate control </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Selectable drive modes </p><p>Power driver seat </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2017 GMC Acadia

148,000 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia

SLE | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNLLS1HZ236970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101802
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 148000kms. 3.6 liter V6 front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record!!

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

6 Passenger seating 

Tri climate control 

Back up Camera 

Bluetooth 

Selectable drive modes 

Power driver seat 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

