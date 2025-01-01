$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
SLE | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101802
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 148000kms. 3.6 liter V6 front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record!!
Command start
Heated front seats
6 Passenger seating
Tri climate control
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Selectable drive modes
Power driver seat
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
