2017 GMC Acadia

50,000 KM

Details Description

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

SLE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8710265
  • Stock #: 17GMAC
  • VIN: 1GKKNKLA6HZ146019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with only 50000kms! 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No collisions on record Back up Camera Apple Carplay/Android auto 8 Passenger seating Bluetooth Cruise control Dual climate control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

