2017 GMC Acadia

$30,495 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8710265

8710265 Stock #: 17GMAC

17GMAC VIN: 1GKKNKLA6HZ146019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.