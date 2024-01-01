Menu
V8 5.3L 355 HP (l83) - Gas (W/4SA), Crimson Red Tintcoat, Off-Road Suspension Package

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

166,964 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 SLT / Short Box

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 SLT / Short Box

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC3HG226410

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,964 KM

V8 5.3L 355 HP (l83) - Gas (W/4SA), Crimson Red Tintcoat, Off-Road Suspension Package

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2017 GMC Sierra 1500