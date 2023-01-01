$26,484+ tax & licensing
$26,484
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
1500 Heavy Duty Suspension | Automatic Headlights
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
177,484KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488121
- Stock #: F4W55N
- VIN: 1GTV2LEC3HZ368233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 177,484 KM
Vehicle Description
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
Recent Arrival!
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Summit White
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash Seats With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.5in. Diagonal Monochromatic Display DIC, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 40 20 40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Manual Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Heavy Duty Suspension, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM FM Stereo w 4.2in. Diagonal Colour Display, Rear step bumper, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17in. x 8in. Painted Steel.
Thank you for reviewing this vehicle at STEINBACH CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM, where all pricing is, What you see is what you payin.. No Fees or surprise extras.
Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade, if your adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs.
If a question arises, let us know, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
And youre always welcome to call or come see us at 208 Main Street, Steinbach
At Birchwood's Steinbach Chrysler, Experience is Everything. Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!
Dealer permit #0610
