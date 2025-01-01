Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab 4x4 , Diesel, 288,km, Leather, Heated Seats , Command start, New Tires , this truck is in Very Nice Condition, Fresh Safety, ( Private Sale) Selling for a Friend Save the Tax ! Call Dennis 204-381-1512  </div>

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

288,123 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12398787

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1744318599
  2. 1744318599
  3. 1744318599
  4. 1744318599
  5. 1744318599
  6. 1744318599
  7. 1744318599
  8. 1744318599
  9. 1744318599
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
288,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT42XEY9HF156503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 288,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab 4x4 , Diesel, 288,km, Leather, Heated Seats , Command start, New Tires , this truck is in Very Nice Condition, Fresh Safety, ( Private Sale) Selling for a Friend Save the Tax ! Call Dennis 204-381-1512  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 288,123 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 275,124 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Toyota Avalon XLE 303,685 KM SOLD

Email Friesen Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 3500