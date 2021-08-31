Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

0 KM

Details Description

$18,395

+ tax & licensing
$18,395

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$18,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7730923
  • Stock #: 17GMTE
  • VIN: 2GKFLSEK0H6289802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 GMC Terrain with 158000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. NO COLLISONS ON RECORD Back up Camera Touch screen radio Bluetooth Cruise control Selectable shift Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

