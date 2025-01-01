Menu
TYPE R BODY KIT - PRL AIR INTAKE - PRL FRONT MOUNT INTERCOOLER - INVIDIA EXHAUST - TEIN S. TECH COIL SPRING - CUSCO BRACE <br> <br>REMOTE START, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS...

2017 Honda Civic

221,825 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Sport

12779372

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,825KM
VIN SHHFK7H45HU305946

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Mileage 221,825 KM

TYPE R BODY KIT - PRL AIR INTAKE - PRL FRONT MOUNT INTERCOOLER - INVIDIA EXHAUST - TEIN S. TECH COIL SPRING - CUSCO BRACE

REMOTE START, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS...

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Auxiliary Audio Input

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

