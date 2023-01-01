Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

110,464 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H80HH117510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A0610
  • Mileage 110,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2017 Honda CR-V