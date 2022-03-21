$35,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2017 Honda Pilot
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
141,769KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8967385
- Stock #: 22109
- VIN: 5FNYF6H93HB503445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22109
- Mileage 141,769 KM
Vehicle Description
As Edmunds.com explains about the 2017 Honda Pilot, it has a more traditional crossover appearance, which is backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before. This 2017 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 141,769 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $320.25 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Navigation
Power Tai
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ben R AutoSales
Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3