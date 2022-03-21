Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

141,769 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,769KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8967385
  Stock #: 22109
  VIN: 5FNYF6H93HB503445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22109
  • Mileage 141,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment!

As Edmunds.com explains about the 2017 Honda Pilot, it has a more traditional crossover appearance, which is backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before. This 2017 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 141,769 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $320.25 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.

Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Navigation
Power Tai

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

