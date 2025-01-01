$33,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline
2017 Honda Ridgeline
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Honda Ridgeline Touring with 105000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle.
Leather interior
Heated steering wheel
Heated/cooled seats
Dual climate control
Back up camera with park aid
Blind spot monitoring
Forward collision warning
Lane departure warning
Sunroof
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737