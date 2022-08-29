$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited ULTIMATE
Location
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
70,590KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9118411
- Stock #: UM-104
- VIN: KMHD84LF6HU172180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 70,590 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Limited Ultimate. Elantra Ultimate offers an ingenious suite of features that come in handy every time you drive. It has HID headlights with adaptive cornering system, adaptive cruise control, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keeping Assistance, an 8-in touchscreen navigation system, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and power tilt-and-slide sunroof.
