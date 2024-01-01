$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE AWD 2.4L SE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE AWD 2.4L SE
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
85,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZUDLB3HG462199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 85,249 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT Crew 4x4 LT / Short Box 159,693 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 65,365 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 1SD 188,002 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe