Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.



Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 78485 kms. It's serrano red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include 19-in alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated HomeLink transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system.



Additional Features AWD

Automatic

