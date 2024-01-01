$17,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited with 149000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo
Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. MANITOBA VEHICLE. NO ACCIDENTS.
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Huge Panoramic sunroof
Leather seats
Blind spot monitoring
Heated steering
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
