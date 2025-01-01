Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Hyundai Santa Fe , AWD , 7 passengers, Leather, Sunroof, Command Start, Fresh safety, no rust , call Dennis at (204) 381-1512</div>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

169,142 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12120843

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1737661672
  2. 1737661672
  3. 1737661672
  4. 1737661672
  5. 1737661672
  6. 1737661672
  7. 1737661672
  8. 1737661672
  9. 1737661672
  10. 1737661672
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,142KM
VIN KM8SNDHF5HU214198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 169,142 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe , AWD , 7 passengers, Leather, Sunroof, Command Start, Fresh safety, no rust , call Dennis at (204) 381-1512

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 169,142 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 0 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Toyota Avalon XLE 303,685 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Friesen Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL