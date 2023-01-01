$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10486725
- Stock #: 17TUCS
- VIN: KM8J3CA29HU517178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited with 73000km. 1.6L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. One owner vehicle.
Leather interior
Heated front/rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Back up camera
Blind spot monitoring
Rear cross traffic alert
Moonroof
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.