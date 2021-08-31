Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

128,000 KM

Details Description

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7683778
  • Stock #: 17HYTU
  • VIN: KM8J3CA20HU321646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited with 128000kms. 1.6 liter Turbo 4 cylinder All wheel drive Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Blind spot monitoring Rear cross traffic warning Androidauto/AppleCarplay Back up Camera Huge Panoramic Sunroof We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

