2017 Jeep Cherokee

109,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
North

North

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

109,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8377989
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS5HW597574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17JENO
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Jeep Cherokee North with 109000kms. 3.2 liter V6 4x4 Clean title and safetied. No collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba Command start Power rear hatch Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Factory tow package Back up Camera Dual climate control Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

