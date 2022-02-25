2017 Jeep Cherokee

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8377989

8377989 Stock #: 17JENO

17JENO VIN: 1C4PJMCS5HW597574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17JENO

Mileage 109,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.