Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit SUMMIT EDITION, LEATHER, NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit SUMMIT EDITION, LEATHER, NAVI

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 4563678
  2. 4563678
  3. 4563678
  4. 4563678
  5. 4563678
  6. 4563678
  7. 4563678
  8. 4563678
  9. 4563678
  10. 4563678
  11. 4563678
  12. 4563678
  13. 4563678
  14. 4563678
  15. 4563678
  16. 4563678
  17. 4563678
  18. 4563678
  19. 4563678
  20. 4563678
  21. 4563678
  22. 4563678
  23. 4563678
  24. 4563678
  25. 4563678
  26. 4563678
  27. 4563678
Contact Seller

$32,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,400KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4563678
  • Stock #: F2RZ92
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJG8HC642298
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Fresh Trade In, In Excellent Condition. Locally Owned. Never Smoked In. Book your test drive today !

VISIT BIRCHWOOD BRANDON NISSAN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING -- We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2019 Nissan Micra SR
 0 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 53,666 KM
$18,997 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 29,585 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Send A Message