$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2017 Kia Soul
2017 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
39,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9895706
- Stock #: M23092A
- VIN: KNDJP3A56H7877414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,855 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Mazda
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5