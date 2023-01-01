2017 Kia Soul

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 8 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9895706

9895706 Stock #: M23092A

M23092A VIN: KNDJP3A56H7877414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 39,855 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.