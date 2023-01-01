Menu
2017 Kia Soul

39,855 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

EX

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

39,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895706
  • Stock #: M23092A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56H7877414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

