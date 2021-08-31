2017 Lexus IS 300

+ taxes & licensing
Come finance this vehicle with us, low interest rates available! Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Lexus IS300 with 77000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Dual climate control Power seats Heated and cooled seats Leather interior Back up camera Sunroof Lane departure warning Adaptive cruise control Forward collision warning Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
