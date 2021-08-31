Menu
2017 Lexus IS 300

77,000 KM

Details Description

$34,899

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7994088
  • Stock #: 17LEIS
  • VIN: JTHCM1D2XH5018604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us, low interest rates available! Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Lexus IS300 with 77000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Dual climate control Power seats Heated and cooled seats Leather interior Back up camera Sunroof Lane departure warning Adaptive cruise control Forward collision warning Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

