2017 Mazda CX-3

85,000 KM

Details

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7925205
  • Stock #: 17MAGX
  • VIN: JM1DKDB78H0156554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2017 Mazda CX-3 GX with 85000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. No major accidents. Back up camera Bluetooth Roof rack Power locks Traction control Cruise control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

