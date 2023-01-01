Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-3

73,506 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX FWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX FWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 9591805
  2. 9591805
  3. 9591805
  4. 9591805
  5. 9591805
  6. 9591805
  7. 9591805
  8. 9591805
  9. 9591805
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591805
  • Stock #: M23020B
  • VIN: JM1DKDB70H0154796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M23020B
  • Mileage 73,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Mazda

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 102,964 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 46,464 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 74,856 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory