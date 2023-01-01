$18,999+ tax & licensing
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2017 Mazda CX-3
GX FWD at
Location
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
73,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9591805
- Stock #: M23020B
- VIN: JM1DKDB70H0154796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 73,506 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
