2017 Mazda CX-3

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 5 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9591805

9591805 Stock #: M23020B

M23020B VIN: JM1DKDB70H0154796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # M23020B

Mileage 73,506 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.