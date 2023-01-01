$20,999+ tax & licensing
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
GT at
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
153,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10378272
- Stock #: M24009A
- VIN: JM1GL1W55H1106626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 153,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Navigation System
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5