2017 Mazda MAZDA6

153,969 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT at

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378272
  • Stock #: M24009A
  • VIN: JM1GL1W55H1106626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

