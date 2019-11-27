21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
+ taxes & licensing
Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE with 75000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder 4WD
Clean title and safetied. Balance of factory warranty. Excellent fuel economy
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Crusie control
Bluetooth
Selectable 4WD
A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kylek
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3