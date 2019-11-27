Menu
2017 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4dr 4WD AWC

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4dr 4WD AWC

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373844
  • Stock #: 17MIRV
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU8HZ603445
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE with 75000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder 4WD

Clean title and safetied. Balance of factory warranty. Excellent fuel economy

Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Crusie control
Bluetooth
Selectable 4WD
A/C

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kylek

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

