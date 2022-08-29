$43,984+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Armada
PLATINUN SUNROOF | NAV | HEATED SEATS
97,173KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048697
- Stock #: F4PGAA
- VIN: JN8AY2NC4H9501979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,173 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum 5.6L V8 7-Speed Automatic 4WD Brown
Navigation, Power Sunroof, 4WD, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Bose AM/FM/SXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20"" Machine-Faced w/Tinted Clear Coat. -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
