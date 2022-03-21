$15,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Friesen Auto Sales
204-381-1512
2017 Nissan Versa Note
S
Location
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
45,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8935231
- Stock #: C1226
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP3HL361226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
