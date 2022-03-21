Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

45,124 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2017 Nissan Versa Note

2017 Nissan Versa Note

S

2017 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8935231
  Stock #: C1226
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP3HL361226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1226
  • Mileage 45,124 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Versa note s ONLY 45,km, 4cyl ,AT,A/c , back up camera, command start, call Dennis @204-381-1512  Great fuel mileage 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

