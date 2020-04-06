Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel Sunroof/Heated seats & steering wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel Sunroof/Heated seats & steering wheel

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 4862958
  2. 4862958
  3. 4862958
  4. 4862958
Contact Seller

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,714KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4862958
  • Stock #: F34MMW
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT0HS809297
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Dealer permit #0610 #3

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Audio Aux Input
  • All Terrain Front Tire
  • All Terrain Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2020 Nissan Rogue SL
 26,808 KM
$27,997 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 44,257 KM
$13,797 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 134,082 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Send A Message