Safety Fog Lights

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag

Conventional Spare Tire

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Audio Aux Input

All Terrain Front Tire

All Terrain Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.