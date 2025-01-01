$57,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie | Heated seats | Cooled seats
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie | Heated seats | Cooled seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101835
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2017 RAM 3500 Laramie 6.7L Cummins 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Originally from BC.
Command Start
Leather interior
Heated front and rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Cooled front seats
Power driver and passenger seats
Sunroof
Tonneau cover
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONEBRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737