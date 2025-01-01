Menu
2017 RAM 3500 Laramie 6.7L Cummins 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Originally from BC.

Command Start
Leather interior
Heated front and rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Cooled front seats
Power driver and passenger seats
Sunroof
Tonneau cover

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONEBRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2017 RAM 3500

140,000 KM

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Used
140,000KM
VIN 3C63R3EL8HG788600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101835
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2017 RAM 3500 Laramie 6.7L Cummins 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Originally from BC.

 

Command Start

Leather interior

Heated front and rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Cooled front seats

Power driver and passenger seats

Sunroof

Tonneau cover

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONEBRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

