2017 Toyota Camry

78,030 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan LE 6A

2017 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan LE 6A

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

Used
78,030KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK1HU764560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Toyota Camry