Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!



The 2017 Toyota Camry is spacious, comfortable, quiet and offers a user-friendly interior layout. This 2017 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.



With a wide, athletic stance the 2017 Toyota Camry offers a striking exterior with a sophisticated and comfortable interior, complete with backup camera and upscale amenities. Thanks to its aggressive grille design, the Camry has excellent curb appeal while the expansive interior creates a sense of openness that offers plenty of head and legroom. Low noise and vibration levels on the interior, create a very comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. To say the least, this Camry is SURE to please no matter what road you're on! This sedan has 41161 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Camry's trim level is LE. The 2017 Toyota Camry LE is well equipped including standard features such as 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, wireless streaming, backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, tilt steering wheel and the Star Safety system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.





We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.



only GST & PST are extra if applicable. All vehicles are subject to availability based on priorsale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the saleof a vehicle and the update of the inventory.All pricing advertised is to be true but not guaranteed. Before purchasing this vehicle, it is your responsibility toaddress any and all differences between information on this website and the actual vehicle specificationsand/or any warranties offered prior to the sale of this vehicle. Vehicle data on this website is compiled frompublicly available sources believed by the publisher to be reliable; this data is subject to change withoutnotice.The publisher assumes no responsibility for errors and/or omissions in this data the compilation of this dataand makes no representations expressed or implied to any actual or prospective purchaser of the vehicle asto the condition of the vehicle, vehicle specifications, ownership, vehicle history, equipment/accessories, priceor warranties.All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain yourvehicle.Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.