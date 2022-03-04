$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2017 Toyota Camry
2017 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
155,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529998
- Stock #: 22061
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU716070
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 155,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accidents. Heated leather, sunroof, navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, alloy wheels and remote start!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ben R AutoSales
Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3