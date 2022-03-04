Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

155,700 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

XLE

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

155,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8529998
  • Stock #: 22061
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU716070

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accidents. Heated leather, sunroof, navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, alloy wheels and remote start!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

