2017 Toyota Corolla
SE - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
53,594KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,594 KM
Vehicle Description
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla blends high tech with high style while also still maintaining Toyota's legendary reliability. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This low mileage sedan has just 53,594 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. The top of the line 2017 Toyota Corolla SE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. Options include 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, heated wipers, automatic air conditioning, sport semi-leather heated front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Collision Warning
