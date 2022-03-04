Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

53,594 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,594KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8489366
  Stock #: M-16A
  VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC850782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning!

The new 2017 Toyota Corolla blends high tech with high style while also still maintaining Toyota's legendary reliability. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This low mileage sedan has just 53,594 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Corolla's trim level is SE. The top of the line 2017 Toyota Corolla SE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. Options include 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, heated wipers, automatic air conditioning, sport semi-leather heated front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.


Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Collision Warning

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

