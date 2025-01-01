$30,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101687
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with 142300kms. 3.5 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions. One previous retail owner
Leather seats
Heated front seats
Adaptive Cruise control
Power rear hatch
8 Passenger seating
Blind spot monitoring
Touch screen radio
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
204-371-6737