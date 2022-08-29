Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

70,063 KM

Details Description

$45,870

+ tax & licensing
$45,870

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

$45,870

+ taxes & licensing

70,063KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9061270
  • Stock #: UM-81
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH7HS518417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UM-81
  • Mileage 70,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning

The refreshed 2017 Highlander comes with more power, better fuel economy, and bolder styling. This 2017 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander.This SUV has 70,063 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Travel in style with the whole family in the accommodating and comfortable 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. With an abundance of cabin room and numerous premium options this Highlander will not disappoint. Features include automatic full time all wheel drive, hill descent control, hill hold control, brake assist, electronic speed sensing steering, 1st row power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power door and tailgate locks, power tailgate, fog lamps, heated front bucket seats, an 8 inch display mated to a Bluetooth capable audio system, multiple USB charging ports, Sirius XM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, power front and rear windows, garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, a back up camera, forward collision warning system, blind spot sensor with monitor, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, low tire pressure warning and much more.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

