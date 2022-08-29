$45,870+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE
70,063KM
Used
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH7HS518417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,063 KM
Vehicle Description
The refreshed 2017 Highlander comes with more power, better fuel economy, and bolder styling. This 2017 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander.This SUV has 70,063 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Travel in style with the whole family in the accommodating and comfortable 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. With an abundance of cabin room and numerous premium options this Highlander will not disappoint. Features include automatic full time all wheel drive, hill descent control, hill hold control, brake assist, electronic speed sensing steering, 1st row power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power door and tailgate locks, power tailgate, fog lamps, heated front bucket seats, an 8 inch display mated to a Bluetooth capable audio system, multiple USB charging ports, Sirius XM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, power front and rear windows, garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, a back up camera, forward collision warning system, blind spot sensor with monitor, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, low tire pressure warning and much more.
