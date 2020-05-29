+ taxes & licensing
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 provides a strong blend of fuel efficiency, ride comfort, cabin room, and reliability. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This low mileage SUV has just 25,359 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD SE. With a full time all wheel drive, the roomy and convenient 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD SE will get you where you want to go, with ease. Standard options include sporty aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, distance pacing cruise control, power tailgate, integrated navigation, heated front power bucket seats, leather seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display, SIRI Eyes-Free, Sirius XM satellite radio, voice recognition technology, Bluetooth and USB capability, power windows front and rear, power door lock with auto-lock feature, power heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, front fog lamps, forward and rear collision alert, blind spot sensor, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
