$36,870+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,870
+ taxes & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2017 Toyota RAV4
2017 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE Package
Location
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
$36,870
+ taxes & licensing
93,580KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9300952
- Stock #: UM-107
- VIN: JTMRJREV4HD094370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glactic Aqua
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,580 KM
Vehicle Description
With all wheel drive and hybrid-amplified fuel economy, the new 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers the perfect combination of features, passenger space and everyday utility. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is for sale today in Steinbach.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 hybrid brings tech, style and efficiency to every adventure. With smart innovations and Toyota's proven hybrid power train, you can make the most of any trip. Thanks to an unbelievable fuel-efficiency without compromising performance, you'll have the confidence you need even on any road surface. The historical RAV4 and its new hybrid model has taken the compact SUV scene by storm, outselling everything in its model range. This is yet another proof that Toyota means quality, efficiency, reliability and style.This SUV has 93,580 kms. It's glactic aqua in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is SE. The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is where hybrid technology meets the tried and tested durability of the historic RAV4. The LE+ trim comes equipped with features such as electronic assist speed sensing steering, upgraded sport aluminum wheels, tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, rain detecting heated wipers, front fog lamps, 7 inch audio display with integrated navigation, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and USB compatibility, SIRI Eyes-Free, heated steering wheel, leather heated power front seats, proximity entry push button start, home-link garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, remote keyless entry, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, power tailgate, forward and rear collision alert, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, blind spot sensor, back up camera and a large number of passenger safety airbags.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Funk's Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Funk's Toyota
Primary
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
204-326-9808
Alternate Numbers1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.