<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with only 113000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4 </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. RARE AND LOW KILOMETERS </p><p> </p><p>Leather </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Cooled front seats </p><p>Rear DVD</p><p>Sunroof</p><p>Power rear hatch </p><p>Adaptive Cruise control </p><p>Adjustable suspension </p><p>Memory seats </p><p>Heated rear seats </p><p>Captains chairs</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Toyota Sequoia

113,000 KM

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum | COOLED SEATS | LOW KILOMETERS

2017 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum | COOLED SEATS | LOW KILOMETERS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDY5G14HS149719

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with only 113000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4 

 

Clean title and safetied. RARE AND LOW KILOMETERS 

 

Leather 

Heated front seats 

Cooled front seats 

Rear DVD

Sunroof

Power rear hatch 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Adjustable suspension 

Memory seats 

Heated rear seats 

Captains chairs

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Toyota Sequoia