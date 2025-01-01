Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna LE with 128000kms. 3.5 liter V6 front wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record 

Heated front seats 
Back up Camera
Tri climate control 
Power sliding doors 
Power driver seat
Bluetooth 
Cruise control 
8 Passenger seating 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

128,000 KM

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5TDKZ3DC4HS845768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101747
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Toyota Sienna LE with 128000kms. 3.5 liter V6 front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record 

 

Heated front seats 

Back up Camera

Tri climate control 

Power sliding doors 

Power driver seat

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

8 Passenger seating 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$29,995 + taxes & licensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

