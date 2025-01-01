$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101747
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Toyota Sienna LE with 128000kms. 3.5 liter V6 front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Tri climate control
Power sliding doors
Power driver seat
Bluetooth
Cruise control
8 Passenger seating
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737