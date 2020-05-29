+ taxes & licensing
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
1-800-498-7806
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate!
Standard on all Siennas is the Star Safety System, which includes six state-of-the-art accident avoidance technologies. This 2017 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2017 Toyota Sienna does just about everything a family MPV needs it to do. It provides a spacious interior, with seating for everyone and is complemented by a very stylish exterior. The 2017 Sienna's interior is modern, spacious and filled with comfort and convenience, with the second row passengers getting as much legroom and headroom as the driver or front passenger. With excellent fuel economy and plenty of space for all passengers and their cargo, the right choice seems to be obvious.This van has 71,588 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sienna's trim level is SE FWD 8-Passenger. The SE trim brings some extra style and sporty attitude to this minivan. It comes with sport-tuned suspension, aluminum wheels, a black grille with chrome surround, fog lamps, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, leather seats which are heated in front, a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB audio input, an overhead console with storage, HomeLink universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3