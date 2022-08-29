$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
SE FWD 8-Passenger - Leather Seats
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
84,052KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9285748
- Stock #: M-208A
- VIN: 5TDXZ3DC4HS870515
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey M
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,052 KM
With available all-wheel drive, eight passenger seating, high-quality interior, user friendly controls, and powerful drivetrain, the 2017 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for families. This 2017 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2017 Toyota Sienna does just about everything a family MPV needs it to do. It provides a spacious interior, with seating for everyone and is complemented by a very stylish exterior. The 2017 Sienna's interior is modern, spacious and filled with comfort and convenience, with the second row passengers getting as much legroom and headroom as the driver or front passenger. With excellent fuel economy and plenty of space for all passengers and their cargo, the right choice seems to be obvious.This van has 84,052 kms. It's pre-dawn grey m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sienna's trim level is SE FWD 8-Passenger. The SE trim brings some extra style and sporty attitude to this minivan. It comes with sport-tuned suspension, aluminum wheels, a black grille with chrome surround, fog lamps, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, leather seats which are heated in front, a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB audio input, an overhead console with storage, HomeLink universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
