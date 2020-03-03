57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!
A truck that handles and drives like a sports car, with excellent quality build and finish. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today in Steinbach.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Access Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,621 kms. It's barcelona red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the real athlete among the Toyota trucks with the addition of a sporty hood scoop, as well as upgraded inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Other features include a power rear window, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, 7 inch audio display with 6 speakers and an integrated navigation system, USB and Bluetooth capability, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, perimeter alarm, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
OUTPUT LED HEADLIGHTS, CUSTOM IN GRILL LED LIGHT BAR, BRAND NEW COLOR KEYED RIMS, COLOR KEYED SPLASH PAN, 2 WAY FM REMOTE START, 285/80/17 BRAND NEW B.C. GOOD RICH TIRES, NEW RUNNING BOARDS, LOCKING TAILGATE & TONNEAU COVER, 3 SUSPENSION LIFT, ECP WARRANTY THAT GOES WITH TRUCK, FRESHLY SAFETIED. THE OWNER BUILT IT FOR HIMSELF BUT LIKE ALL GOOD THINGS, THEY MUST COME TO AN END. :)
