2017 Toyota Tacoma

Comfort Air Conditioning

Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Steel spare wheel Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Navigation

Trailer Wiring Harness

Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

integrated storage

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single Exhaust

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Analog Display

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

4-Way Passenger Seat

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat

Auto Locking Hubs

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Regular Composite Box Style

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

80 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)

Streaming Audio

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

4-Way Driver Seat

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...

