2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

1-800-498-7806

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,621KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796712
  • Stock #: JD-42A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0HX021219
Exterior Colour
Barcelona Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!

A truck that handles and drives like a sports car, with excellent quality build and finish. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today in Steinbach.

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Access Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,621 kms. It's barcelona red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the real athlete among the Toyota trucks with the addition of a sporty hood scoop, as well as upgraded inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Other features include a power rear window, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, 7 inch audio display with 6 speakers and an integrated navigation system, USB and Bluetooth capability, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, perimeter alarm, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

OUTPUT LED HEADLIGHTS, CUSTOM IN GRILL LED LIGHT BAR, BRAND NEW COLOR KEYED RIMS, COLOR KEYED SPLASH PAN, 2 WAY FM REMOTE START, 285/80/17 BRAND NEW B.C. GOOD RICH TIRES, NEW RUNNING BOARDS, LOCKING TAILGATE & TONNEAU COVER, 3 SUSPENSION LIFT, ECP WARRANTY THAT GOES WITH TRUCK, FRESHLY SAFETIED. THE OWNER BUILT IT FOR HIMSELF BUT LIKE ALL GOOD THINGS, THEY MUST COME TO AN END. :)


We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

only GST & PST are extra if applicable. All vehicles are subject to availability based on priorsale.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

View the video of this vehicle here.
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Steel spare wheel
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • integrated storage
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single Exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Analog Display
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Regular Composite Box Style
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 80 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
  • Streaming Audio
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 4-Way Driver Seat
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Directions Website Inventory

